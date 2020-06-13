Journalist issues important update on Birmingham City’s managerial hunt

Birmingham City are set for an interesting summer ahead, as they look to appoint a permanent manager ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

It had previously been announced by the club that Pep Clotet will leave depart when this season reaches a conclusion.

Birmingham are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and have struggled for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

One of the names that has been linked to the managerial vacancy at St. Andrew’s is Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer, according to Birmingham Live.

Bowyer is currently in charge at The Valley, and will be hoping that he can guide his team to safety in the Championship, with the Addicks occupying one of the relegation places.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Bowyer is yet to be spoken to by Birmingham, although he revealed that any potential deal between both parties has ‘a big chance’.

Both available. Bowyer been talked about … but yet to be talked to. Think he has a big chance. https://t.co/2DmPOhRCT2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 12, 2020

The Championship season is set to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June, and Bowyer will be hoping he can guide Charlton to safety in the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Whilst Pep Clotet will be eager to go out on a high with Birmingham, starting with a positive result against promotion-chasing West Brom.

The Verdict:

I think Bowyer should be Birmingham’s number one managerial target heading into the summer.

The former Leeds and Newcastle United midfielder has impressed me in charge of Charlton Athletic, and has coped admirably with some difficult off-the-field circumstances.

Birmingham need stability though, and I’m intrigued to see which manager they have in the dugout for the first game of next year’s campaign.

I think Bowyer would be a step in the right direction for the Blues, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was tempted by a move to St. Andrew’s in the summer.