Journalist issues important update on 26-y/o’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s faltering league campaign is showing no signs of slowing down, with the pressure increasing on Owls boss Garry Monk.

Wednesday have only won once in their last 12 matches, which has seen them slip down to 15th in the Championship table, after previously being in contention to finish inside the play-off places.

One player that has been a rare bright spark for Garry Monk’s side is full-back Morgan Fox, who has made 31 appearances in total this season for the Owls.

Fox is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign though, which has led to questions as to whether the club are offering him a new deal anytime soon.

When quizzed on whether Fox has signed a new contract with the Owls, Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson issued an update on Fox’s future with Sheffield Wednesday, and claimed that the club are in talks with the full-back.

“Not yet. The Owls are still in talks with the left-back’s representatives. I think, in an ideal world, the club would have liked to have already tied Fox down to a new deal. He is definitely worthy of one and has been one of their better performers this season.”

Fox has previously been linked with a move to West Brom and Nottingham Forest according to TEAMtalk, but a move failed to materialise in the January transfer window.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for Sheffield Wednesday.

Fox has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign to date, and the club will be keen to tie him down to a new deal at the earliest of opportunities.

There are plenty of other players that aren’t deserving of new contracts in the current Sheffield Wednesday squad, but Fox certainly isn’t one of them.

He’d be more than deserving of a new deal at Hillsborough.