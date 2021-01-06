Journalist issues important transfer update on EFL midfielder’s future amid interest from Preston, Watford and QPR

Preston North End remain favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

Transfer latest Preston favourites for Ben Whiteman (Doncaster) signing as talks progress. #WatfordFC had initial discussions, QPR in mix but highly regarded mid (24yrs, thro ranks at MUFC pre SUFC, 150+ apps / 25 gls in LG1) set to stay in north of England.@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 6, 2021

Leventhal also claimed that Watford had held discussions with the 24-year-old, with QPR also believed to be in the hunt to land his signature during the January transfer window.

But it is reported that Whiteman is likely to stay north of England, with Preston North End leading the race to sign Whiteman, who has been a key player for Donny over the years.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season for the League One side, and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists for Darren Moore’s side, as they currently sit fourth in the third-tier standings.

But it appears as though he won’t be a Doncaster Rovers player for much longer, with a move to Deepdale seemingly edging closer.

Preston are currently sat 12th in the Championship table after their opening 23 matches of this year’s campaign, and they’ll be hoping they can mount a serious push for a top-six finish this term.

Alex Neil’s side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup at Adams Park.

The Verdict:

This will be an excellent signing by Preston North End if they can get a deal over the line.

Whiteman’s statistics this season speak for themselves, and I think he’ll be more than capable of adjusting to the demands of Championship football.

You don’t attract interest from promotion-chasing clubs in the Championship by chance, and North End will be delighted if they can land his signature ahead of both Watford and QPR.

It’ll be a shrewd signing by Alex Neil’s side this month.