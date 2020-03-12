Journalist issues important injury update on Bolton Wanderers man ahead of Peterborough United clash

Bolton Wanderers’ time in League One looks as though it is coming to somewhat of a frustrating end as they edge closer to relegation into the fourth-tier of English football.

Keith Hill’s side are currently sat bottom of the League One table, and are 21 points adrift of safety with just ten league games remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Bolton boss and the club’s supporters would have been sweating over the extent of defender Jason Lowe’s injury, after he was forced off in their game against AFC Wimbledon.

Journalist Marc Iles issued an update on Lowe’s injury, and claims that the Bolton captain is likely to be of action for 2-3 weeks after a scan revealed low grade damage.

Jason Lowe's scan reveals low grade damage. Should be two/three weeks out of action, at a guess. Wishing him a successful and speedy recovery. #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) March 12, 2020

Lowe has made 34 appearances in total for the Trotters across all competitions this term, and will leave a sizeable void in Keith Hill’s squad.

Bolton return to action this weekend when they take on promotion-chasing Peterborough United, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Trotters.

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping he can return to action at the earliest of opportunities.

Lowe has been a key member of the Bolton squad, and his experience would have certainly come in useful as they edge closer to relegation into League Two this season.

But given that he’s likely to only be sidelined for up to three weeks, it could have been a lot worse for the 28-year-old and Bolton boss Keith Hill.

It seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before Bolton are relegated, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Lowe sticks around with the Trotters over the summer.