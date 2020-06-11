Journalist issues important Bolton Wanderers management update

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to make a decision on the future of Keith Hill, with his contract up for review according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bolton. Decision soon on managerial team. Contract review if went down. And an upstairs shake up may finally become official. Need to crack on. Players to sign. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2020

Bolton’s relegation was confirmed on Tuesday, as the majority of club’s voted to curtail this year’s campaign early after recent off-the-field events had brought a halt to the sporting calendar in the UK.

The Trotters were sat bottom of the third tier standings and 21 points adrift of safety, and it seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before their relegation was confirmed.

It’s been a tough season to watch for the club’s supporters, with the off-the-field problems early into this year’s campaign having an impact on their results on the pitch.

The club were forced to play a number of their younger players during the early stages of the 2019/20 season, whilst also starting the campaign on minus 12 points for various financial issues.

But with their relegation now confirmed, it seems as though the club will be holding talks over the future of Hill, as they prepare for life in League Two next season.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that his position in charge is up for debate.

Hill seems to divide opinion amongst the Bolton supporters, but you do have to take into consideration that he’s had to deal with a number of off-the-field problems in his time with the club.

I think he’s the right man to guide them back into League One next season, but only if they can have players through the door and some stability at the earliest of opportunities.

It’ll certainly be an interesting summer ahead at Bolton Wanderers.