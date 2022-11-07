Journalist issues exciting West Ham verdict on Middlesbrough star amid transfer pursuit

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes West Ham would be getting a player with a huge amount of potential if they were to recruit Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The 23-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Boro once again this season after establishing himself as a key player last term, having previously expected to be a fringe player under Neil Warnock.

Starting this term in a right wing-back role, he has moved up to a more advanced winger position following the arrival of Michael Carrick, potentially giving him more opportunities to get himself in and amongst the goals.

Also proving to be an assists king with nine to his name in 42 league appearances last season, he has been a real asset both defensively and going forward since his rise, with many taking notice of him during Boro’s FA Cup games against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this calendar year.

West Ham are just one side believed to have taken an interest in the 23-year-old after seeing him enjoy a reasonably fruitful campaign in front of goal so far.

And journalist O’Rourke has provided an exciting verdict on the player ahead of his potential move to the English capital.

He said: “He is another player who has really impressed in the Championship and West Ham have had a lot of success signing players from the Championship and making the step up to the Premier League.

“Isaiah Jones is still a very raw player, but he has real exciting potential and is lightning-quick. He has shown in the Championship that he can score goals and provide goals.”

The Verdict:

Operating at wing-back under Chris Wilder, that has allowed Jones to establish himself as a versatile player and that will only help his chances of making a move away from the Riverside at some point.

And David Moyes could easily have two starting wing-backs that he’s bought from the second tier if he gets a deal over the line for the Boro man – because Maxwel Cornet can operate on the left with Jones potentially coming in on the right.

Having those two as starters could guarantee the Hammers goals – but it would be interesting to see whether David Moyes would trust both of them defensively – with Cornet operating up top for Burnley during his time there and Jones now converting into a winger under Michael Carrick.

His contract on Teesside doesn’t expire until 2025 though, so Moyes’ side would probably have to fork out a considerable amount of money if they want to bring him in.

This is one reason why this deal may not happen during the winter – because Boro will have a huge amount of power at the negotiating table to drive his price up.