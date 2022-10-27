Journalist issues transfer claim on Everton’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers star

Everton are still likely to be in the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz when the January transfer window opens, according to the view of Pete O’Rourke who spoke in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Chile international has been an important figure for Blackburn once again this season after scoring 22 league goals last term, making him the subject of reported interest from top-tier sides in England and across Europe.

His time with his international side may have been crucial in alerting the likes of Sevilla and Celta Vigo to his signature, with both able to make a move to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January due to the fact he has less than a year left on his current deal.

However, they haven’t been alone in taking an interest in the 23-year-old, with AC Milan also being linked with a possible move for him after seeing him thrive in the English second tier.

Being born in England though, he may want to remain in this country and hasn’t been short of interest here either, with Everton and Fulham both launching bids for him in the latter stages of the previous window.

O’Rourke is one man who believes the former will still be keeping a close eye on him going into the winter.

He said: “I think they’ll definitely still be in the market for Brereton Diaz.

“They tried to sign him late in the summer transfer window, but a deal couldn’t be agreed with Blackburn.”

The Verdict:

With eight goals in 17 league appearances this season, he’s certainly doing his chances of a January move no harm, with Blackburn potentially cashing in to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether they get an offer worthy of accepting, because English clubs will know the likes of Sevilla and Celta Vigo will be able to pick him up for free in January.

That could either deter a side like Everton from even attempting to recruit him or may persuade them to put in an offer that won’t even be worth accepting in the eyes of officials at Ewood Park.

However, if Brereton-Diaz makes it clear that he won’t sign a new deal, that could give the Toffees an opportunity to strike a reasonably cheap deal with Blackburn knowing sides from abroad can snap him up for nothing.

And there may be a good chance that the Chilean makes the move to Spain considering he’s becoming more accustomed to the language. That could work in Everton’s favour in their potential quest to strike a cut-price deal.