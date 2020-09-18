Journalist indicates Crystal Palace hope EFL man will be part of double swoop

Brentford ace Said Benrahma continues to attract the interest of Crystal Palace this summer, with the Eagles seemingly hoping to a double deal for the Algerian and Rhian Brewster.

Benrahma was in exceptional form last season for Brentford, forming one third of Thomas Frank’s formidable BMW front-three alongside Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals and registered a further nine assists, but Brentford’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League is likely going to lead to Benrahma’s eventual exit.

It appears that Palace are in the driving seat to secure his signature, with Alan Nixon teasing on Twitter that the South London outfit are in for both Benrahma and Liverpool forward, Rhian Brewster.

Brewster scored 11 goals in the Championship last season in only 22 appearances, with the former of the England under-21 international helping to drive Swansea City into the play-off picture.

He featured in the play-off semi-final against Benrahma’s Brentford and scored in the second-leg at Griffin Park. However, that late goal was nothing more than a consolation goal, with the Bees running out 3-2 winners on aggregate.

The Verdict

Benrahma would be a quality addition for Palace. He’s a classy operator, who has found the Championship easy work after finding his feet in the division.

He’s ready for the Premier League and would be superb for Palace. There’s no denying that Roy Hodgson needs to bolster his options going forward and the Algerian would be a welcome addition.

Brewster would do that further and is another player, albeit at a slightly earlier point of his career, looking set for top-flight football.

