Highlights Southampton may be concerned about potential interest in Che Adams during the January transfer window.

Adams was linked with moves to Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer.

Adams needs to focus on improving his goalscoring record in the Championship to increase the likelihood of receiving offers from top-flight clubs.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes everyone associated with Southampton will be concerned about the possibility of Che Adams attracting interest and offers during the January window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Adams was one of several players to be linked with a move away from St Mary's during the summer, with vultures circling over the south-coast side following their relegation from the Premier League.

After spending more than 10 years at the top level, it isn't a major surprise that they brought some very decent players down with them, including James Ward-Prowse who was a key figure for the Saints before his switch to West Ham United during the most recent window.

Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia also sealed departures to Newcastle United and Chelsea, with all three players allowing the Saints to bring in big fees.

That alone showed Russell Martin's side weren't afraid to cash in on players - and they also sold others during the summer including Nathan Tella - who made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen following an impressive loan spell at Burnley last season.

Who was interested in Che Adams during the summer?

Following these sales, it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen Adams leave as well and he wasn't short of interest.

At one point, it was even reported that Everton were closing in on him, but that deal failed to materialise in the end and with that, he didn't make the switch to Goodison Park.

The Toffees weren't the only team linked with him though, with Alan Nixon reporting that AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken an interest in the Scotland international, who remains part of Steve Clarke's plans.

The same report suggested that the Saints would be looking to generate more than £10m for him though - a big fee considering his contract on the south coast expires in 2024.

In the end, that may have been the key factor that prevented the interested sides mentioned above and Crystal Palace from getting a deal over the line in the end.

What did Dean Jones say about Che Adams' future?

Jones believes there will be concerns at St Mary's that Adams will be the subject of an offer during the winter.

On this subject, he told Give Me Sport: "At the back of every person's mind at Southampton, there will surely be the threat that Che Adams is going to look to leave again in January or, at least, that there will be another offer for him to come in January because we know that he is a player capable of being in the Premier League right now.

"But, at the same time, he owes it to Southampton to be fully focused on this moment and improving so that he can repay what they've given him over the years by allowing him to have this platform."

Has Che Adams done enough to earn a move back to the Premier League?

Adams did well during the early stages of the campaign and was previously in contention to be the Saints' top scorer following Tella's departure.

He does have many attributes - but goals have dried up for him in recent times.

And he doesn't deserve a move if he can't show that he can score regularly in the Championship.

It would be difficult to see offers coming in for him anyway if he can't get himself in and amongst the goals, even with the top flight and international experience he has under his belt.

With this in mind, the Scotsman needs to ensure he gets himself in the right places to get himself on the scoresheet regularly.