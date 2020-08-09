Journalist identifies potential roadblock in Swansea City’s pursuit of free agent

Swansea City have been linked with ex-Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, the deal ‘comes down to money’.

Ayala, 29, has recent left Middlesbrough after seven seasons at the club. The Spaniard made 193 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored a commendable 24 goals, but after failing to agree terms at the Riverside, he’s become a free agent.

Once on the books at Liverpool, Ayala has also represented Hull City, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, but is best known for his spell at Boro, in which he left as club captain.

Swansea have now identified him as a summer target, but talks have seemingly stalled. Nixon has revealed that wages could become a potential roadblock in his move to South Wales:

Like most of these things … it comes down to money. https://t.co/v4469TPMaI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Steve Cooper’s side snatched a late play-off spot last season but would come undone by Brentford in the semi-finals. It was an impressive end to his debut season in truth, but he’s set to lose a few key players this summer.

One of those already out the door is centre-back Mike van der Hoorn, and Ayala is seen as an ideal replacement for the departing Dutchman.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

Ayala won’t be a free agent for long. He’s a proven Championship defender and captain, and someone who could greatly benefit a team pushing for promotion.

Coming from a long stint at Boro though, his wages could be excessive, especially given the current climate of football. Swansea might have to extend their pay to bring him in, or risk losing him to a rival Championship side.