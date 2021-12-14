Journalist identifies position Steve Cooper is targeting at Nottingham Forest in January

Nottingham Forest will want to kick on in the second half of the season and they may need signings to do so – and now, journalist Will Unwin has confirmed that one of those incomings could be a centre-back, as the club will be ‘prioritising’ the signing of one in the winter window.

Steve Cooper’s side have looked sharp since the former Swansea boss took over. Their results have improved, their performances have been superb and the players are seemingly enjoying their football at the City Ground.

They’ve subsequently climbed the table too and are no longer deemed as just relegation battlers. For the team to really kick on in the second half of the campaign though, Cooper may need to dip into the transfer market in search of some new faces.

The manager has yet to oversee a transfer window in charge of the club, so this will also provide him with his first chance to bring in the type of player he wants at the club.

One position of need – and one that seems to be the most important to Cooper – is in defence and more particularly, a centre-back. It appears as though Forest will be seeking out a fresh face in the centre of defence in the winter window as a matter of ‘priority’ according to Will Unwin, so fans of the club will now be keeping a close eye on who could potentially come in and shore up their defence.

The side do have options there currently but it appears as though Cooper wants to further bolster the backline in his side.

The Verdict

Steve Cooper will be eager to get to work in bringing some of his ‘own’ players to the side when the winter window opens.

He has only recently taken charge at the City Ground so has yet to really sort out the current squad to his liking. There will be a few players he sees as having no future at the club, whilst he will also want to bring in some names that can play to his style and philosophy too.

January will provide him with the first chance to do so and it looks like the first order of business will be a defender. While it is somewhat surprising considering their current options there, you’d have to trust that Cooper knows what he is doing.

He has had relative success previously and some more bodies in defence can certainly not be a bad thing – so we will have to keep an eye on what the manager pulls out of the bag when the winter window opens its doors.