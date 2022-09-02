Journalist identifies key reason behind Bristol City star’s failure to secure Crystal Palace transfer

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo wasn’t fit enough to secure a move to Crystal Palace before the deadline passed to recruit him, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old was reportedly on the Eagles’ radar, with Patrick Vieira already experiencing success in the EFL market with Michael Olise making an impact at Selhurst Park last term and Malcolm Ebiowei arriving from Derby County this summer.

The Eagles already have the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta at their disposal – but they were on the prowl to recruit another forward with Luke Plange sent out on loan to Belgian outfit RWD Molenbeek.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Bristol City players born in?

1 of 25 Callum O'Dowda? England Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

They weren’t the only side looking to strike a deal for Semenyo though, with Everton and AFC Bournemouth also believed to have taken an interest in the 22-year-old after seeing him record eight goals and 12 assists in 31 league appearances last term.

His contributions played a big part in keeping Nigel Pearson’s side afloat in the Championship – but a shin injury ruled him out of pre-season and has only just made a return, making three substitute appearances but is yet to make his first start of the campaign.

And in the end, that played a key role in ensuring he remained at Ashton Gate beyond the deadline according to Nixon.

The Verdict:

Considering he still has two years left on his deal, it’s not as if the Robins needed to sell him during this window so officials at the second-tier side will probably just be grateful that they have been able to retain him.

It would have been difficult to see the 22-year-old turning down a move to Selhurst Park considering he would have had a real chance of getting game minutes under his belt – and wouldn’t have had a shortage of service either.

The likes of Wilfred Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise would have been beneficial for Semenyo’s development with their creativity – and Vieira has already shown that he is willing to give opportunities to young players.

At the same time though, the forward has a better chance of starting every week at Ashton Gate so he probably won’t be too disheartened that a move didn’t work out for him in the end.

Now the window has closed, he can fully focus on getting back to full fitness and in and amongst the goals once more, with no distractions potentially allowing him to thrive.