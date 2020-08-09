Aitor Karanka could sign Danny Fox on a free this summer, after the defender left Wigan Athletic at the end of the season.

Journalist identifies Aitor Karanka’s potential first signing as Birmingham City boss

Fox, 34, worked with Karanka at Nottingham Forest. The Spaniard has since been unveiled as the Birmingham City boss and for his first signing, journalist Alan Nixon has hinted that he could turn to Fox:

Birmingham. Karanka could snap up Danny Fox on free after left Wigan. Worked together at Forest. Good man for nothing. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

The Scot made just 11 appearances for Wigan last season. He struggled with injury throughout and faced stern competition from the likes of Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley at centre-back, but Blues could be about to hand him a lifeline.

Karanka’s appointment excited a lot of Birmingham fans. The ex-Boro and Forest boss has a proven track record at Championship level, and he brings to an end years of lacklustre managerial appointments at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham finished the season in 20th-place of the table, just two points above 22nd-place Charlton Athletic in the end, having gone their last 14 games of the season without a win.

With some money to spend after the Jude Bellingham to Dortmund deal, Karanka’s potential signing of Fox could simply be a squad booster – expect the Spaniard to dip into the transfer pot should be given the green light to do so this month.

The verdict

Fox is a useful player. Someone who’s experienced at Championship level and someone who Karanka knows well. At 34-years-old it might not sound like the best bit of business from Birmingham, but a season out of him could help steady the ship, and help Blues back on their way to the Premier League.