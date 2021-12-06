Journalist hints at the type of player Fulham want to sign in the January transfer window

Fulham are already in a strong position in the Championship this year, having stormed into the automatic promotion spots thanks to the goalscoring prowess of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Now, journalist Alan Nixon has pinpointed exactly where the Cottagers want to strengthen in January, claiming that the side are chasing a goalscoring midfielder.

Marco Silva is already working with a stacked squad, full of players who are capable of not only producing the goods in front of goal but being solid at the back and dictating games from the centre of the field. His side has a wealth of experience at second tier level and it has shown so far this season, as they have picked up some incredible results.

However, the Fulham boss is continuing to look for ways to further improve his team and potentially even land them the league title as well as a promotion.

It looks as though one of his focuses then when the winter window opens could be in midfield, where the manager seemingly wants a player who can offer a goal threat to back up Mitrovic from the centre of the park.

The striker has contributed efficiently in front of goal so far this season and is on course to break a number of Championship records. However, take him out of the team and they may struggle to produce goals on the same basis – and Silva has recognised this, with the boss now looking for someone else to provide goals from other areas of the field.

Who his targets are is unclear but it looks like he could be set for a recruitment drive in midfield when the transfer window does open its doors.

The Verdict

Fulham are an extremely strong side and will certainly be in the top six come the end of the season bar a drastic change in their fortunes. The Cottagers are strong in most areas of the field and have proven to be difficult to deal with for their opposition all season so far.

The news that Marco Silva is on the hunt for further additions will likely worry other Championship teams. The club are already very strong – and if they can find a goal threat from midfield, then it will make them an even more difficult proposition to face off against.