Journalist hints at stumbling block in potential deal between Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood’s high wages could prove a stumbling block in a potential move to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn are in need of a goalkeeper after Christian Walton returned to Brighton at the end of his loan deal.

It has been reported that Rovers are keen on Westwood as they look to bolster Tony Mowbray’s options between the sticks.

However, Nixon has indicated that the 36-year-old’s wages could prove a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Westwood is on big wages

The rest of the deal looks as though it could be cheap with the Republic of Ireland international seemingly excess to requirements at Hillsborough and having just one year left on his current deal.

Westwood is a hugely experienced campaigner with more than 400 EFL appearances under his belt but has fallen out of favour under Garry Monk.

The Irishman featured just 14 times last term with both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith also given an opportunity by the Owls boss.

The Verdict

We’ve seen Westwood’s class in the Championship over the years and you feel a fresh start elsewhere may be just what he needs.

That said, it’s difficult to see the 36-year-old taking a pay cut and given the current circumstances Blackburn might not be willing to splash on his wages.

I’m sure the Owls would love to get Westwood off their wage bill but they may have to wait for another suitor, particularly with Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski thought to be having a medical at Blackburn.