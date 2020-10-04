Journalist hints at significant transfer disappointment for Reading FC

Chicago Fire head coach Raphael Wicky has revealed he does not want to lose Przemyslaw Frankowski this summer, amid reports linking the midfielder with Reading, according to Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Mikula.

It was recently reported in Frankowski’s native Poland that Royals manager Veljko Paunovic is keen to complete the signing of the 25-year-old – who he managed while in charge of Chicago Fire last year – as he looks to strengthen his squad in the final few days of the international transfer window.

However, it now looks as though Puanovic and Reading will have a difficult job on their hands if they are to complete that deal.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Frankowski, Mikula has revealed that Chicago Fire coach Wicky has no interest in letting Frankowski go this summer, be that as part of a sale or a trade.

Having been signed by Paunovic for Chicago last year, Frankowski scored five goals and provided seven assists during his debut campaign in MLS last season.

As things stand, there are still just over two years remaining on Frankowski’s contract with Chicago, securing his future in the USA until the end of the 2022 calendar year.

The Verdict

This has got to be disappointing for Reading.

Despite their hugely impressive start to the Championship season, they do not have the biggest squad, and will surely need to add to their options if they are to continue that form throughout the rest of the campaign.

Given his record under Paunovic last year, it does look as though Frankowski would have been a useful option for Reading to do that with.

But with Wicky setting out a firm stance here, and little more than a day remaining in the international, it does look as though things are going against the Royals in their attempts to get this over the line, meaning it could be sensible for them to turn to their attention to other potential targets.