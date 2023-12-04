Highlights Leeds United could target Ben Brereton-Diaz next summer if his situation at Villarreal doesn't improve, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Brereton-Diaz has struggled since joining the Spanish side, struggling for game time and failing to score in his 15 appearances for the club so far.

Brereton-Diaz is reportedly determined to stick it out until the end of the season, but there could be an opportunity to sign him next summer, says Jacobs.

Leeds United could be a name to watch when it comes to the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who suggests that the Whites could go in for the Chilean international next summer if his fortunes in Spain do not improve.

Brereton Diaz moved from Blackburn Rovers to La Liga on a free transfer this past summer, but things have not quite worked out for him in Spain so far.

As such, Jacobs believes that next summer, there could be an opportunity for Leeds to potentially make a move.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Ben Brereton-Diaz to Leeds Utd?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs touched upon the Chilean international's current situation, explaining that there could be an opportunity for Leeds to strike next summer.

"One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn't think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Ben Brereton Diaz," Jacobs explained to GIVEMESPORT.

"He is a long-standing Leeds target but, obviously, moved to Villarreal at the beginning of this season from Blackburn.

Ben Brereton-Diaz's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Nottingham Forest 57 9 7 Blackburn Rovers 177 47 16 Villareal 15 0 0 Stats correct as of 04/12/2023

"It's not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far, and he hasn't scored for them despite coming off the back of 16 goals in all competitions for Blackburn and over 20 in the previous season.

"It's been a difficult spell for him.

"Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it's still not working, there might be an opportunity there."

How is Ben Brereton-Diaz getting on at Villareal?

As touched upon above, since making the move to Villareal this summer, things have not gone as Ben Brereton-Diaz would have hoped over in Spain.

As alluded to above, the Chilean striker is still goalless for his new side, despite having been prolific in his last few seasons in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has played a total of 15 matches for his new club so far, so it is surprising he has not netted.

In his defence, though, many of his appearances have been very short cameos from the bench.

Of course, there is plenty of time left in the season for Brereton-Diaz to turn this around, though, particularly if he is determined to stick it out until at least the end of the season, as Jacobs explains are the current noises surrounding the player.

Goalscoring drought or not, he would be well worth the risk for Leeds next summer if available, though.