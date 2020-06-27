Journalist hints at key player’s potential return for Leeds United ahead of Fulham clash

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has revealed the full Leeds United squad ahead of their Championship clash with Fulham today, with Pablo Hernandez expected to make a return to action.

The Spaniard missed out on Leeds’ return to Championship duties last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa’s side succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City, and this afternoon face Fulham in an all-important game at the top of the Championship.

Stakes are high after Brentford’s continued form since the restart, sealing another win-to-nil after beating West Brom by the single goal last night.

Leeds now have a five point lead over Brentford in 3rd, but a point or more at Elland Road today would see them return to the top of the Championship table.

The 35-year-old Hernandez has had another fine season with Leeds. He’s so far featured 28 times in the Championship scoring six goals. But having missed last week’s defeat, fans noticed a lack of creativity in his absence.

His return will be hugely important for Leeds today. Fulham looked lacklustre in their return to action, losing 2-0 at home to Brentford. They do however have the league’s joint top-scorer in Aleksandar Mitrovic – on his day, the best finisher in the league.

The verdict

Today’s game will be the main attraction for Championship fans. It’s another huge one at the top after Brentford hosted West Brom last night, and a win for Leeds would instil some much needed confidence into the side.

Fulham are no pushovers though. They’ve proved somewhat ineffective against the league’s bigger sides this season, but Bielsa won’t be underestimating his opponents today.