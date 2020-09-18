Journalist hints at impending Nottingham Forest summer exits

Nottingham Forest will look to trim their squad before the transfer market closes on the 16th of October, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

For the second consecutive summer under Sabri Lamouchi, the East Midlands club have been busy in the transfer market – signing eight players with just less than a month still to go before the window closes.

It appears there could be yet more arrivals still as yesterday it was reported that a deal was close for Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie and that the Reds were keen on Bournemouth’s Harry Arter.

There have already been some high profile departures, including the sale of exciting right-back Matty Cash to Aston Villa and up-and-coming striker Tyler Walker to Coventry City.

However, the number of arrivals have left Forest with a large squad heading into the 2020/21 campaign – with more than 30 senior players on their books.

According to Nixon, Forest are set to take action over this and will look to trim their squad down before the window closes.

On the pitch, it’s been a shaky start to the season as the Lamouchi’s men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Barnsley and then beaten 2-0 by QPR in their Championship opener.

They take on Cardiff City tomorrow as they look to get back to winning ways.

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise given the size of Forest’s squad, particularly with a number of players facing a season with few opportunities.

Nor will it likely be of concern to the City Ground faithful, as long as there are no plans to let key men go.

With yet more arrivals seemingly incoming, the Reds will surely need to free up some room on their wage bill.