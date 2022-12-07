Journalist hints at Burnley departures during January transfer window

A couple of fringe players will be allowed to leave Burnley during the January transfer window if suitable offers are made, according to Lancs Live reporter Alex James.

The Clarets rebuild their squad in the summer with many of their former key players leaving, including Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Phil Bardsley, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens were released on the expiration of their contracts but others who looked set to be fringe players this season have stayed put at Turf Moor.

Kevin Long and Matt Lowton are just two players who fit into that category with the presence of others likely to limit the duo’s playing time quite considerably for the foreseeable future.

Long has the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor and CJ Egan-Riley to fend off for a starting spot, with the summer addition of Vitinho pushing Lowton further back in the pecking order on the right-hand side.

One of Bailey Peacock-Farrell or Will Norris could be on their way out too – and the former is potentially under pressure to depart Turf Moor to boost his chances of remaining Northern Ireland’s first-choice shot-stopper.

These potential sales should help to make way for others, with manager Vincent Kompany expected to be given more funds to spend next month.

The Verdict:

Long and Lowton should be two of the first names out of the door because neither look to be a big part of Kompany’s plans – but they haven’t had a chance to put themselves in the shop window.

With this, it would be difficult to see who would be prepared to take them away from Turf Moor unless they potentially took a step down to the third tier.

Even then, they haven’t played a huge amount and potentially interested sides will want them to step up to the plate and make an instant impact, something they may struggle to do.

For Peacock-Farrell, he should probably be looking to push hard for a January exit because it may only be a matter of time before Denis Franchi comes in and succeeds him as backup stopper to Arijanet Muric.

Another name that should be thrown into the mix is Halil Dervisoglu – because he hasn’t been able to make much of an impact this season and could benefit from his loan spell being terminated early.