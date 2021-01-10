Journalist hints at Blackburn securing transfer agreement for Premier League defender

Blackburn Rovers look to be back in the hunt for West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre, as journalist Alan Nixon has hinted that a deal could be on the way to being completed.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is desperate for a new centre back following long-term injuries to Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams, with summer signing Daniel Ayala also on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

And judging by his comments following yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to League One Doncaster Rovers, moves were being made for a top-tier central defender.

“We talk to clubs, they point out the FA Cup and they’re in the squad or on the bench,” Mowbray said when commenting on trying to secure a new player for his back-line.

“I haven’t seen the results so I don’t know if they’re in the FA Cup or out of the FA Cup, if they’re wanted or not wanted, so let’s wait and see.”

Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite is of reported interest to Rovers but if Nixon is to be believed, Kipre looks likely to be the man of interest right now.

Blackburn tried to bring the Ivorian to Ewood Park in the summer when Wigan Athletic were in a financial crisis, but he held out for a Premier League move and got it in the shape of West Brom.

It hasn’t exactly worked out for the 24-year-old though, as he’s failed to make a league appearance so far and nearly four months after his last game in the EFL Cup, Kipre came off the bench against Blackpool yesterday as the Baggies bowed out of the FA Cup on penalties.

He doesn’t appear to be in Sam Allardyce’s league plans though, and with the Midlands side now in no cup competitions, Rovers could now press on with a loan deal until the end of the season.

Blackburn. Judging by Mowbray after game comments Kipre at West Brom must have a chance … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2021

The verdict

Mowbray must secure a new centre half this week to quell the injury crisis, and both Kipre and Branthwaite look like realistic targets due to a lack of game-time at their clubs.

Nixon is very much in the loop though when it comes to clubs like Blackburn, and if he’s hinted at Kipre being the man for Rovers, then he could potentially be in the blue and white shirt sooner rather than later.

That will be a welcome relief for Rovers fans who have had to see Bradley Johnson deputise at the back because of the amount of players that have been struck down by injury – Kipre would provide the presence that Ayala has done this season when he’s been fit.