Journalist highlights obstacle should Bristol City pursue rival Championship boss

Bristol City would have to pay Preston North End big compensation should they look to prize manager Alex Neil away from them, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Robins are on the lookout for a new manager for the second time in less than a year after Dean Holden was sacked last week.

Paul Cook, Michael Appleton, and Russell Martin have all been named as early potential candidates but it is understood that City did not have anyone lined up ahead of Holden’s departure.

Neil was linked with the Robins when they were searching for a new manager last summer and though his name has not been mentioned yet this time around, Nixon has highlighted why he may be a difficult option for the South West club.

Nixon has indicated City would have to pay North End big compensation if they wanted to appoint the 39-year-old as Holden’s permanent replacement.

Neil is contracted at Deepdale until 2022, meaning Preston would be in a strong negotiating position should the Robins show an interest and they entertain the possibility of him leaving.

The Verdict

The Preston boss hasn’t been linked with a move to Ashton Gate this time around but it appears that the compensation needed for such a deal to take place would be an obstacle if City were interested in him.

He’s got experience winning promotion to the Premier League, so there are certainly arguments to be made that he would be a good appointment for the Robins.

However, with time still left on his contract it’s hard to see Preston sanctioning such a deal and with City having slid below them in the table, it seems unlikely that Neil would want to make the switch either.