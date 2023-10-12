Highlights Kalvin Phillips may leave Manchester City and his preferred destination would be a return to Leeds United, his boyhood club, journalist Luke Edwards has said.

The midfielder has struggled for game time since leaving Elland Road to join Pep Guardiola's side last summer.

However, Premier League outfit Everton are another side who would be interested in the England international.

A return to Leeds United would be Kalvin Phillips' preferred destination if he is to leave Manchester City.

That's according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who says that Premier League side Everton are also interested in the midfielder.

How has Phillips fared since leaving Leeds for Manchester City?

Having previously spent his whole career with Leeds - making 234 appearances in all competitions and winning promotion back to the Premier League with the club - Phillips departed Elland Road in the summer of 2022.

That move saw him join Manchester City for a fee initially reported to be worth £42million, signing a six-year contract with the Premier League champions that secure his future at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Since then however, Phillips has struggled to establish himself in Pep Guardiola's side, making just 26 appearances for the club in total, only five of which have been as part of a starting lineup.

As a result, it has recently been reported by iNews that Phillips could be set to leave City in January, having not managed to win over Guardiola.

Now it seems as though Edwards believes that if that was to be the case, the player himself could have his eyes set on a return to Elland Road.

What has Edwards said about a possible return to Leeds for Phillips?

Discussing potential destinations for Phillips if he is to leave City in the near future, Edwards confirmed that Everton would be interested in signing the midfielder.

However, the journalist went on to suggest that rejoining Leeds would be the player's preferred move, given he is a boyhood fan of the club, and has kept in touch with some of those at Elland Road since his departure.

Despite that, he did admit that could cost him a place in Gareth Southagate's England squad, which is already being scrutinised given his lack of game time for City.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Speaking about where Phillips could move to if he did leave City, Telegraph reporter Edwards told BBC Sport's Football Gossip Daily (11/10, 3m15s): “Everton definitely would be [interested]. Would he want to go to Everton? I think if he had his ideal move, he’d probably go back to Leeds.

“I mean he’s a massive Leeds United supporter and he left on really good terms when he left Elland Road. I think he’s still in touch with people there, but Leeds are obviously in the Championship.

“Even Gareth Southgate might baulk at picking a player who’s starting in the Championship every week over a player who’s starting every week in the Premier League.”

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation at the end of last season, Leeds have made a decent start in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

They have won four and lost just one of their last six league games, following a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

As a result, they are currently fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Could Phillips return to Leeds?

This is certainly a move that has the potential to happen, when considering the circumstances.

While it would mean dropping down to the Championship, Phillips' connection to Leeds could tempt him to do that, especially given how much he needs game time after his difficult spell with City.

Indeed, if Leeds are in the mix for promotion, the midfielder may well be willing to drop down to the second-tier for what he may hope is only a few months, to help take the club back to the Premier League once again for next season.

So with that in mind, there does seem to be an argument that it would not be a huge surprise if we did see Phillips back at Elland Road, a prospect that would no doubt be hugely exciting for Leeds fans.