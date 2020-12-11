Journalist explains what is edging candidate into pole position for Derby County job

Wayne Rooney is now ‘in pole position’ for the Derby County job, according to Steve Nicholson of the Derbyshire Telegraph.

The Rams are searching for a new boss after taking the decision to sack Phillip Cocu from his position during the last international break.

That appointment has been delayed, however, with the club also in the process of finalising a takeover deal.

The consortium, who are led by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled, are thought to be near to announcing a deal, but until then no decision will be made on the head coach’s role.

In the meantime, Rooney is continuing to impress.

While results haven’t be flawless, the Rams have shown certain improvements that could lead him to ticking the boxes of what’s required to take the role full-time.

Writing for Derbyshire Live, Nicholson said: “Rooney appears to be settling into the role rather well.

“The appointment of Derby’s next permanent manager will happen once the takeover of the club is completed. Results and performances dictate whether a manager stays in a job or lands a job, ultimately, and Rooney has put himself in pole position, it appears.

“Four games have brought three draws and a victory, and successive clean sheets having recorded just one in the previous 21 league fixtures stretching back to early July.

“Six points from the last 12 is not necessarily a tally to write home about especially as Derby were held at Pride Park by promoted sides Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City, but there has been an improvement, there has been a positive reaction from the players.”

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney certainly looks like the frontrunner for the Derby job.

The club have certainly showed improvements over recent weeks and if that continues it’ll only be a matter of time until they escape the drop zone.

If he can prove himself under this pressure then there’s no reason why he doesn’t deserve a chance to test himself over a longer period.