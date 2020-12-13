Journalist explains Sunderland takeover latest as talks continue

Sunderland’s proposed takeover involving Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is being held up because they want more of the club than was originally expected.

The interest from the Uruguayan businessman, who is a current shareholder, and Louis-Dreyfus, has been known for some time. And, there was a hope that the deal, which would see Stewart Donald retain a 15% stake, would’ve been wrapped up in the past few weeks.

However, that hasn’t happened, with supporters becoming slightly frustrated with a lack of concrete updates on the situation.

It appears there has been a hold up though, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon detailing how the prospective buyers want more than Donald was initially prepared to sell.

“Yanks want their money back when ‘takeover’ happens. 11.8m. Takeover proving difficult as Dreyfus wants MORE of the club than originally offered. Main reason for delay in completion.”

This uncertainty won’t be helping the Black Cats ahead of the January window, with new boss Lee Johnson hoping to make a few new additions to help the club’s promotion push.

The verdict

This is an interesting update and it’s not one that should concern Sunderland fans too much, as it shows the new owners are still committed.

Ultimately, it something that the figures involved will have to discuss, and hopefully for the club a quick decision can be made.

In the meantime, everyone at Sunderland will be focused on the football, with yesterday’s emphatic win at Lincoln setting them up well for this busy period.

