Journalist explains Preston’s chances of securing deal for Premier League striker

Preston are interested in Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, although no deal is imminent on that front.

The 22-year-old played a significant role for Dean Smith’s side in the run-in, featuring in every game after the restart but many of those came from the bench.

Therefore, Villa are in no position to let Davis leave, even on a temporary basis, until they have brought in reinforcements.

However, that’s a top priority for the Premier League side and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that a potential move to Deepdale for Davis could come later in the window.

“Keinan Davis and Preston thing on hold just now. But Villa very keen to spend, so that could change. Loan maybe later in window.”

Alex Neil is also desperate to bring in new options in the final third, as scoring goals was a major issue for North End last season, with midfielder Daniel Johnson the only player in the squad to hit double figures in the squad and no striker scored more than five.

The verdict

This looks as though it would be a good move for all parties as Davis isn’t going to play regularly at Villa next season and Preston need more strikers.

Whether he is the answer to Neil’s problems remains to be seen as whilst he has potential, Davis hasn’t shown himself to be clinical in front of goal.

He can bring a lot to the team though and it would be a smart addition if Davis was to play alongside a natural finisher.

