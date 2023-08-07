Highlights Ben Jacobs expects Grady Diangana to leave West Brom before the transfer window closes due to a high volume of interest from clubs.

Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester are all interested in the 25-year-old.

Although Diangana has potential and could still make an impact at The Hawthorns, his sale could generate funds for a replacement.

Journalist Ben Jacobs expects West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana to seal an exit from The Hawthorns before the transfer window closes, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Baggies have made just two additions so far this summer, with Jeremy Sarmiento joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and Josh Maja linking up with the club permanently.

They have also made a big sale with Dara O'Shea sealing a move to Burnley - and that wouldn't have come as a surprise to those who have been closely monitoring Carlos Corberan's side in recent months.

Their delicate financial situation has been well-documented - and the sale of Irishman O'Shea has probably helped them to balance the books as they look to remain sustainable.

Karlan Grant has also sealed a loan move to Cardiff City which could give Corberan the ability to bring an extra player in, but further departures from The Hawthorns before the end of the summer can't be ruled out.

Who is interested in Grady Diangana?

Premier League outfit Burnley have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old and this isn't exactly a surprise considering they are arguably in need of adding another winger to their squad.

They have been linked with a number of wide men and Diangana could be a potential option for them, but Mohamed Daramy looks set to be the man to fill this vacancy with the Clarets striking an agreement with Ajax.

Leeds United and Leicester City, meanwhile, are keen to keep Diangana in the Championship with both also taking an interest in the winger.

The latter could certainly benefit from bringing another wide option in following the departure of Harvey Barnes, even though Stephy Mavididi was extremely impressive against Coventry City yesterday.

Leeds will also need to have wing targets in mind considering the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison have all been linked with moves away from Elland Road in recent months.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Grady Diangana's West Brom future?

Diangana may not have fully kicked on at Albion since signing for the club permanently back in 2020 - but Jacobs believes he is generating a very decent amount of interest.

With this interest in mind, the journalist thinks the player will end up moving on this summer, to either Burnley, Leeds or Leicester.

He said: "The Leeds interest is there for sure as well. Leicester City have taken a look and Burnley have tracked the player as well.

"So, I would expect this one to get done to one of those clubs over the course of the next few weeks, just because there's such a high volume of interest there.

"Because of that high volume of interest, obviously West Bromwich Albion can leverage the clubs and play them against each other to get the biggest possible fee, which means that it probably will be closer to £10m than £5m."

Should West Brom sell Grady Diangana?

Considering he has two years left on his contract, this is probably the best time for Albion to cash in on him if they want to make as much money from his sale as possible.

With Grant already departing, you could understand it if Corberan wants to bring another attacking player in before he lets Diangana depart.

However, the money generated from his sale could be used to bring in a replacement, so Albion's boss should be willing to sanction this potential departure if a club is willing to cough up a respectable amount for his signature.

The 25-year-old still has time to make a real impact at The Hawthorns and is at an age where he can still grow, but the Baggies should certainly be considering a sale.

It's just a shame he hasn't been more deadly in front of goal in recent years because he could have been sold for a very handsome fee.