Journalist drops suggestion regarding Reading FC managerial vacancy

Reading FC are gearing up for a crucial fixture with Barnsley in the Championship this weekend, as Paul Ince looks to keep the Royals’ heads above water in terms of relegation.

Ince has taken over from Veljko Paunovic at the club and has been tasked with seeing out the remainder of the 2021/22 season on an interim basis.

Quite the direction in which Reading take beyond Ince remains to be seen, with little developments off-field and full focus on simply retaining the club’s Championship status.

The Sun journalist, Alan Nixon, has suggested to one fan on Twitter that Ince’s potential future with the club will likely depend on results between now and the end of the season.

Depends on results presumably https://t.co/rJNQKLDBQr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 31, 2022

Ince, 54, has endured a mixed bag of results since taking charge of the Royals back in late February.

Defeats to Blackpool, Millwall and Nottingham Forest, along with a draw against AFC Bournemouth, have been bookended by wins over Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the club’s points deduction earlier in the season, it leaves Reading in 21st, five points clear of Barnsley and the bottom three heading into this weekend’s game between Barnsley and the Royals.

The Verdict

If Ince gets the results to keep Reading in the Championship and oversees a positive end to the season, he’s naturally going to be a contender for the job on a more permanent basis.

That might not be what supporters want to hear, but it’s a fact, particularly with not many standout, obvious options available to come into the club.

For what it is worth, Ince has gone into some difficult circumstances and put a vital seven points on the board.

Yes, results have looked bad sometimes and performances have been poor in those games, but Reading are fighting off Barnsley still and can take a big leap towards safety with a win against the Tykes this weekend.

Ince deserves credit for that.

