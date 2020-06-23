Journalist drops Sheffield Wednesday transfer hint on future of on-loan player

It’s fair to say that it’s not been the season that Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have originally had in mind, as they continue to struggle for wins since the turn of the New Year.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places, but a poor run of form has seen them slide down to 15th in the Championship table.

One player that has featured in their last few matches is Alessio Da Cruz, who has made eight appearances in total for the club after signing on loan from Italian side Parma in the January transfer window.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead at Hillsborough, as Owls boss Garry Monk looks to add the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Sheffield Wednesday will look to make Da Cruz’s loan move a permanent one, with the striker heading into the final few months of his spell with the club.

Speaking in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson wouldn’t rule out a permanent move for Da Cruz, but insisted that the on-loan forward needs to showcase his talent in the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

“I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I thought Da Cruz made a positive impact when he came off the bench on Saturday. He whipped in a couple of excellent corners, including the one for Wickham’s goal.

“He has been a bit erratic since joining Wednesday. We have seen glimpses of his pace and ability with the ball but he has struggled for consistency. He has not nailed down a place in the starting XI.

“We need to see more from him in the last eight matches.”

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if they signed him permanently.

Da Cruz hasn’t exactly made a significant impact with Sheffield Wednesday so far this season, and I think the Owls should be targeting players that are more-experienced in the Championship ahead of next year’s campaign.

That’s not to say that he wouldn’t be a good addition to Garry Monk’s squad ahead of next term, but I just don’t think he’s the long-term solution to their current struggles in the second tier.

Signings are needed at Sheffield Wednesday though, as they simply haven’t been good enough since the turn of the New Year.