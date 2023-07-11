Liverpool are ready to make a move to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, but only on one condition - Southampton lower their asking price.

Latest Liverpool and Romeo Lavia transfer news

That is according to CaughtOffisde, who report that so far, the Reds have been put off by the £50 million valuation the Saints have placed on their midfielder's head.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Southampton are prepared to be patient when it comes to Lavia's sale this summer, given the level of interest in him, in the hope of sparking a bidding war.

However, Jacobs reveals that Liverpool only value the Saints midfielder at £40 million, and worryingly for the Saints, predicts opening offers for Lavia to come in at around the £30 million mark - £20 million less than Southampton's reported asking price.

In his Caught Offside column, Jacobs wrote: "Liverpool will likely add another midfielder and Romeo Lavia is quite high on the list of options. Lavia would be keen on the move, but price is currently a stumbling block,"

“Southampton want £50m for Lavia and Liverpool don’t see him as being worth anywhere near that much. It’s the same for Arsenal and Chelsea. Those two clubs are focused elsewhere for now, but can’t be ruled out. Arsenal want to understand if Thomas Partey will leave. And Chelsea are exploring Brighton’s Moises Caicedo with near-daily talks.

“This is why Southampton are being so firm on price for now. They feel if they wait a little then more suitors may emerge and then they’ll get a bidding war.

“Liverpool view Lavia’s £40m buyback clause – active in 2024 for Manchester City only – as a kind of top-end yardstick for valuation.

“And given Southampton have been relegated, and Lavia is open to a move, it wouldn’t surprise me if starting offers, should they arrive, were more around the low or mid-£30m mark."

What clubs are interested in Romeo Lavia this summer?

As touched upon above, Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing Romeo Lavia this summer.

Arsenal are one of the other clubs heavily linked with his signature, too, with the player reportedly open to heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old.

Manchester United are also said to be appreciative of the player but have not yet made a move.developments closely this summer.

Does Romeo Lavia have a release clause?

No, even despite Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, Romeo Lavia does not have a release clause, or not one that has been made public anyway.

Given that he only signed for the club last summer, then, and is contracted at St Mary's until 2027, Southampton find themselves in a very strong position to demand the sort fee quoted above.

Interestingly, though, next summer, Man City have a buy back clause that becomes active having sold Lavia to the Saints last summer.

It has been widely reported that the Citizens would have to pay just £40 million to re-sign the player.