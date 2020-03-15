Journalist drops hints at multiple Sheffield Wednesday departures in the summer

Sheffield Wednesday’s season seems to be petering out heading into the final nine league games of this year’s campaign.

Garry Monk’s side are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, which will be hugely frustrating to see for the club’s supporters, after their side previously occupied a spot in the play-off places earlier this term.

A number of players are out of contract in the summer, and it’s likely that there will be a clear out of the so-called ‘deadwood’ in the squad.

Speaking in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson issued an important update on players’ futures heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

He revealed that the likes of Sam Winnall and Sam Hutchinson are just some of the names who’ll be heading for the exit door at Hillsborough in the summer.

“It is clear Rhodes has no future at Hillsborough. Along with Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, David Bates and Sam Winnall, the striker has been frozen out.”

Howson went on to state that the club should be looking to move Jordan Rhodes on in the near future, and revealed that Wigan were previously interested in landing his signature during the January transfer window.

“We thought the hat-trick Rhodes bagged at Nottingham Forest last December would be a big turning point in his Wednesday career but he failed to make the most of his extended run in the side over the Christmas period.

“We know Rhodes has another year on his contract left to run on his contract but it would certainly benefit the Owls if they could get one of their highest earners off the wage bill.

“Wigan tried to sign Rhodes on loan during the January transfer window but offered a derisory loan fee plus a small chunk of Rhodes’ salary.”

The journalist also doesn’t see much of a future for Fernando Forestieri, with the forward struggling for consistent game time under the management of Garry Monk this season.

“As for Forestieri, it is hard to make a strong case for him to be offered a new contract.”

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that these players are heading for the exit door.

They’ve not played on a regular basis this season, and it’s clear to see that Garry Monk isn’t going to be giving them game time anytime in the near future.

The Westwood/Hutchinson situation still baffles me, as I thought they could have played a part in their season. Forestieri is a difficult one as I still think he has the ability to play at this level, but for one reason or another, Monk just isn’t giving him regular minutes.

You have to trust Monk’s judgement when it comes to this.