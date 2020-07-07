Journalist drops hint on Leeds United player’s potential Elland Road exit

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are sat top of the Championship table with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign, as they edge closer to a timely return to the top-flight.

One player that has caught the eye in recent weeks is Illan Meslier, with the young shot-stopper coming into the starting XI in place of the suspended Kiko Casilla.

Casilla’s long-term future with Leeds United remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer, with it previously being reported by Football Insider that the Spaniard is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Speaking in a Q&A for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth revealed that he doesn’t expect Casilla to return to the starting XI when his suspension is over, before stating that he expects the former Real Madrid goalkeeper to depart in the summer transfer window.

“I cannot see Meslier being displaced by Casilla at such a delicate point in the season. It would surprise me greatly, not just because Meslier has been solid enough, but because of the baggage now attached to the Spaniard.

“Bielsa said on Saturday that Leeds pay dearly for every distraction and that, I believe, is what Casilla would be given the events of this season. I think a summer move is likely.”

Leeds return to action on Thursday evening, when they host struggling Stoke City in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from to strengthen their grip on top-spot.

The Verdict:

This doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

Casilla hasn’t exactly settled in well to life with Leeds United, and has made some costly errors over the years, and I think he’ll be heading for the exit door in the near future.

Illan Meslier is a more than strong enough option to have in the Leeds starting XI, and I expect him to continue to impress whilst Marcelo Bielsa’s is in charge of the club.

Leeds need a clear out in the summer if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League, and Casilla is definitely one of the players that they should be looking at moving on.