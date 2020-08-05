Journalist drops Fulham and Brentford hint regarding Newcastle United player

CBS Sports journalist Roger Gonzalez has dropped a big hint over the future of Newcastle United full back DeAndre Yedlin, with the reporter seeming to suggest that either Fulham or Brentford are eyeing a move for the pacey American this summer.

The comments were made by Gonzalez via his Twitter account during last night’s Championship play-off final between the two sides, in which Fulham eventually emerged as 2-1 winners over their West London rivals at an eerily quiet Wembley Stadium, thus securing their return to the Premier League after just once season away.

Yedlin is a player who would offer both pace and versatility to either side, with the American international having plied much of his trade at both full back and wing back during spells with the likes of Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle since arriving in England back in 2014 from MLS side Seattle Sounders.

👀 Hearing that USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin may be an interested spectator of today's EFL Playoff Final between Fulham & Brentford. 1 of the 2 clubs has expressed an early interest as he may be on the move from Newcastle come season's send… — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 4, 2020

It is yet unclear as to which club is keen on making a move for the full back, with both sure to be keen on restructuring their respective squads after what has been a testing Championship campaign that has been largely overshadowed by the ongoing pandemic.

Yedlin currently has one year remaining on his current contract with the Magpies and has made 20 appearances for the club this term.

The Verdict

As of yet it is unclear as to which club is keen on making a move for Yedlin this summer – however it must be pointed out that the player would represent a solid and experienced option for whoever acquires his services in the current window.

The full back has operated within the Premier League and Championship for the last six years and with 100 top flight appearances to his name would add much needed experience to either of these West London sides.

Many would expect a move to Fulham to appeal more to the player, however it would be fair to assume that Brentford would be able to offer the best assurances over Yedlin being a first choice in the starting eleven, with the Whites well stocked at right back at present.

A summer move for the American does seem likely this window, with a new deal having yet to have appeared on the horizon for a player that was used sparingly by Steve Bruce at Newcastle this term.