Leeds United are confident of appointing Daniel Farke next week, according to Football Insider.

The Whites chose to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 season, which culminated in relegation from the Premier League after a three-year stint.

The task of 49ers Enterprises and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to fill the vacancy, with a whole host of managers linked to the hotseat at Elland Road since then.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager at one stage, with interviews believed to have begun then, too. They were believed to be: Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Farke.

However, The Athletic have since outlined a new trio has emerged, with Rodgers out of the running for the role, having re-joined Celtic. The latest update was that Farke remained on the list and was joined by Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker.

As recently as last week, there were reports that Vieira was the front-runner for the West Yorkshire outfit, as per The Guardian.

However, the Daily Mail believe the Whites hierarchy have now identified the Farke as their number one choice for the position.

What's the latest with Leeds and Daniel Farke?

Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider is reporting that the Whites are "confident" of appointing the 46-year-old next week.

The German manager was in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach last season, but left his post at the end of the campaign. The report believes that he is set to return to management in the Championship once more, O'Rourke said: "Talks are at an advanced stage and the club now expect to secure a full agreement with the former Norwich City boss."

The stumbling block is that the deal for Farke "will not be finalised until the 49ers-led takeover gets the green light from the EFL."

O'Rourke added: "Farke is regarded as the best candidate to achieve instant promotion from the Championship following their Premier League relegation last term."

Should Leeds appoint Farke as new manager?

Farke is the obvious stand-out candidate for Leeds, and was possibly the best choice from their managerial shortlist since the start.

Not only does the 46-year-old have two impressive title wins on his CV in the Championship with Norwich, but he did them with a relatively small budget, and all whilst playing an exciting and possession-based style of football.

Farke largely had to work with what he had and improved many of the players at his disposal in doing so, too. His attack-minded brand of football will be something to excite the Leeds fans for the new season.

Leeds could go or a more left-field option, but if the Whites want experience and know-how of getting automatic promotion, then Farke is the obvious choice, and will surely give them a strong chance of bouncing straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.