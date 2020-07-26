Journalist dismisses potential player-plus-cash deal for QPR star as PL interest heats up

Journalist Alan Nixon has rubbished the suggestion that Crystal Palace will offer £15 million plus Connor Wickham for Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze this summer.

The 22-year-old looks set for a move away from West London in the coming weeks. He’s had a fine season under Mark Warburton and now there’s several Premier League clubs looking to land him.

Crystal Palace have emerged as late front-runners for his signature though, having yesterday told Wilfried Zaha that he can leave this summer – potentially paving the way for Eze’s move to Selhurst Park.

QPR are said to be keen on a player-plus-cash deal for Eze, but this one involving striker Wickham has been dismissed by Nixon:

Wickham, 27, spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday. The Palace forward netted twice in 13 Championship appearances, but impressed a lot of fans with his effort up-front.

Warburton is in the market for a striker, with the return of Jordan Hugill a possibility – another potential player-plus-cash deal there with West Ham also interested in Eze.

QPR though are said to be holding out for upwards of £20 million for the midfielder.

The verdict

Most fans will be expecting QPR to lose Eze in the summer – they’ll just be hoping that the club can get a good deal. QPR don’t have the best recent history of player sales but with Eze they have one of their best ever talents, and the club should be patient in offloading him this summer.