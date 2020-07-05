Journalist dismisses claims of current PL boss taking vacant Bristol City job

Bristol City parted ways with Lee Johnson yesterday, after their 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City in the Championship.

Already, there’s several names in contention for the vacant job. Tony Pulis looks to be the bookies’ favourite, whilst Chris Hughton is also in the running.

But Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been tipped by several Bristol City fans to take over at the end of the season. An ex-Bristol City player, Dyche looks set to depart Turf Moor in the summer, but The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has jokingly slammed these claims:

I think you took full advantage of the pubs reopening. https://t.co/AnCkcWQIKd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

Whether or not Bristol City will appoint their new manager before the end of the season is anyone’s guess. They’re seemingly out of play-off contention after yesterday’s defeat, and virtually safe from relegation sitting in 12th.

The season remainder then is something of a null string of fixtures. Fans and pundits though will continue to speculate on who the next Bristol City boss might be.

Dyche is unlikely to step down from the Premier League to take over Bristol City. The 49-year-old made several appearances for the Robins in the late 1990s, but was never a figurehead at the club.

Having since impressed as a Premier League manager, if he does depart Burnley in the summer then he’ll likely remain in the top-flight.

The verdict

Dyche is a hopeful appointment, but we’ve certainly seen stranger things happen in football. The likeliest candidates will either be Pulis or Hughton, or a younger manager from elsewhere in the EFL or Europe.

When we’ll see the next Bristol City manager remains unknown, but fans will be hoping that the club takes their time in finding the right man to finally take them up into the Premier League.