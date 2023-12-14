Highlights Southampton's striker issues are becoming clear with their reliance on Adam Armstrong for goals.

Southampton’s striker issues are clear

Russell Martin’s men have had a decent season so far as they look to secure an instant return to the Premier League. However, one problem for Saints has been the reliance of Adam Armstrong on scoring goals this season.

The south coast are the lowest scorers in the top four, and the ex-Blackburn man is carrying the attack, having scored 12 times in the Championship, and next on the list for Southampton is Che Adams, who has only managed four.

In fairness, there were high hopes that Ross Stewart could become a key player for the side, but they signed the Scotland international whilst he was injured, and he has since suffered a fresh issue which will keep him out until 2024.

Unfortunately, it seems hard to rely on Stewart to stay fit, as he missed plenty of games for the Black Cats prior to his £10m switch.

And, with Adams’ contract up in the summer, there is a chance he could be sold in the New Year, as it will be the last chance to get a fee for the player.

Southampton’s January transfer plans

Therefore, there’s a real possibility that Saints will be in the market for a new number nine in the New Year, but it’s a notoriously difficult time to get business done.

But, one man who could be available is Danny Ings, with the 31-year-old having struggled since joining West Ham from Aston Villa.

Even with an injury to Michail Antonio, Ings has really struggled for minutes, with youngster Divin Mubama preferred by David Moyes from the bench in recent weeks.

Danny Ings Southampton Record (League Only) Season Appearances Goals 2018/19 (Premier League) 24 7 2019/20 (Premier League) 38 22 2020/21 (Premier League) 29 12

Danny Ings could push for January move

So, there’s every chance that Ings will look to leave when the window opens, and journalist Dean Jones has indicated to Give Me Sport there’s a possibility he could return to St. Mary’s Stadium, as he also discussed Stewart’s injury.

“It was a big signing for Saints. When you're dropping into the Championship, you need these sorts of deals to pay off. But at the moment, it's frustrating, and I'm sure there are plenty of fans that feel like it's already a let-down. You think about players like Danny Ings that might become available in January and you think maybe, just maybe, there's a chance we can go and get someone like that to help us through.

“I'm not sure how reasonable that is because I don't think Saints are going to be giving up on Stewart. But you want to know that he's going to be out on that pitch, you want to know he's going to be available. This is clearly a setback that Saints could really do without.”

Danny Ings could make the difference for Russell Martin

This would be a difficult deal to do for several reasons, not least the financial side of things.

But, if something could be agreed, then it would be a great addition for Southampton, and it may be possible, as we know that they are a club close to his heart.

The former England international has the technical ability to thrive in a Martin team, and his goalscoring instincts would give them more of a cutting edge than they currently have.