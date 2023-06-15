The 49ers are expected to back the next Leeds United head coach in the transfer market as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s expected to be a hectic summer for the Whites as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Of course, the 49ers deal to takeover from Andrea Radrizzani is going through, whilst they then need to name the next manager.

Once that has been decided, there’s expected to be a high turnover of players at Elland Road, as is the case for most clubs who are relegated. Many in the squad will have clauses that allow them to leave for a reasonable price, whilst the club will want to shift others on in order to reduce the wage bill and balance the books.

Nevertheless, there will also be new faces arriving, as they look to freshen up a squad that has been battling down the bottom for the past two years.

And, there was positive news on that front, as Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth revealed that the new majority owners are expected to make funds available in the market - but they won’t be reckless.

“Unlimited funds - no, I would not imagine so for one second, but I do imagine that the takeover will lead to the possibility of more spending than had the status quo remained the same. The sense we get is that 49ers Enterprises will go after promotion, but they won’t be throwing silly money around. As Newcastle United found out, when everyone considers you rich then the prices go up.”

Leeds are expected to step up their search for a new head coach over the coming days.

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

49ers ready to spend at Leeds

This is an encouraging update for Leeds fans, as it shows that the new owners are ready to support the next boss, and it seems apparent that they are certainly more ambitious than Radrizzani. So, the takeover was a good thing for the club, even if it has resulted in a very busy summer.

Of course, whilst having a big budget helps, the reality is that it’s all about having the right people in place when it comes to recruitment, as Leeds know more than most that big fees don’t guarantee success when it comes to new players.

So, it will be interesting to see what structures they put in place, including the director of football appointment, and then it’s vital that the resources available to the new head coach are used properly. If that’s the case, Leeds will be in the mix to win promotion next May, which is where they expect to be.