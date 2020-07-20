Journalist details update on Leeds United’s striker pursuit

There appears to have been little progress at Leeds United in terms of their pursuit of Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds have been mentioned in conversations surrounding Gelhardt, who looks like he’s going to be on his way out of Wigan this summer as off-field matters pinch.

An update on this pursuit has come from Alan Nixon on Twitter, with the journalist touching on how despite interest from Elland Road, the Whites are yet to show their cash.

Yet to show cash https://t.co/OTB7w17ZkH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 20, 2020

Gelhardt, 18, broke onto the scene at Wigan last season, but he’s been involved consistently this year for the Latics, managing 18 appearances across all competitions.

He’s scored one goal, which came in the 2-2 draw with Hull City.

For his suitors, Leeds, they are preparing for life back in the Premier League after a perfect weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were promoted on Friday, crowned Champions on Saturday and then beat Derby County 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first time Leeds have played back in the Premier League since the 2003/04 season, with the club ending a long wait for promotion in style as they breezed past 90 points since the restart.

The Verdict

Gelhardt is going to be in-demand this summer and a number of clubs will be sniffing around him as Wigan’s financial position worsens.

For Leeds, if they are serious about the player and getting him into Elland Road, they’ve got to get serious with their money.

In fairness, they have had a busy weekend and attention is now going to be turning to transfers, so we’ve maybe got to give them the benefit of the doubt here.

It is going to be an interesting few weeks for Gelhardt.

Thoughts? Let us know!