Journalist details update on Birmingham City struggle to source Pep Clotet replacement

Birmingham City’s search for Pep Clotet’s successor is proving to be difficult, as per the latest update from Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Earlier this summer we learned that Clotet would be departing St Andrew’s, but on the back of a poor run of form post-postponement – two points from a possible 15 – has seen his exit come earlier than originally planned.

Where Birmingham turn for Clotet’s successor is still anybody’s guess, with Alan Nixon providing the following update on Twitter, where he confirmed that whilst the club hoped for promotion experience from within the Championship, they might end up settling on that same experience from League One:

Wanted someone with promotion experience. At this rate it will be promotion from League One experience … https://t.co/X7S6E0Wivy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 10, 2020

For free-falling Birmingham, they have to overcome four fixtures now and ensure they pick up enough points to avoid slipping further into relegation trouble.

They start that run-in this weekend with an important clash with Stoke City, with Steve Spooner and Craig Gardner set to take charge of Blues at the bet365 Stadium.

Spooner is the Professional Development coach at St Andrew’s, which Gardner has served as a first-team coach for the club who he made over 100 appearances for.

The Verdict

In terms of standout candidates with promotion experience, Birmingham would be having to offer a big pay packet and a heavy budget to get the side competing in the Championship.

The reality is that they might have to lower expectations and maybe even take a risk as they look to replace Clotet, who was a risk himself.

Spooner and Gardner have to help Blues avoid what would be a disastrous relegation (which they should) and then a full process can go into finding the right man to replace Clotet.

Thoughts? Let us know!