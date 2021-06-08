Journalist details the state of play with Fulham’s Scott Parker and Bournemouth

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Bournemouth’s pursuit of Fulham boss Scott Parker.

The Cherries are said to be eyeing the Whites’ manager this summer as they weigh up whether to replace Jonathan Woodgate in the dugout after falling short in the race for promotion back to the Premier League last term.

Parker himself is bound to have a lot on his mind at present, with his Fulham side having too fallen short of their objective as they succumbed to relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship after one season back in the top flight.

Now it appears that the 40-year-old could be tempted to quit Craven Cottage for the Vitality Stadium this summer, with the Cherries said to have had a long term interest in the coach which dates back to the 2019/20 campaign.

Responding to a question about the speculation involving Parker, Nixon tweeted the following update:

That’s been rumbling for a few days now … compo … wages … issues to sort. https://t.co/16v6LK29zC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 8, 2021

21 things every AFC Bournemouth fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club formed? 1890 1899 1905 1912

The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been with the Whites since February 2019 and masterminded their promotion back to the top flight in the 2019/20 season.

He currently has two years remaining on his current contract with the West London outfit.

The Verdict

Bournemouth certainly have the financial capabilities required to pull off a deal for Parker this summer and I would like to think that compensation and wages wouldn’t be a problem for the South Coast club.

I think the decision to dispense of Woodgate would be a tad harsh, however the club did fall short in the play-offs, which won’t have gone down well after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Brentford.

Whether Parker would have a better chance of achieving promotion with the Cherries than Fulham is another matter however and it would be interesting to see how he would get on at the Vitality Stadium.

The speculation isn’t going away and I think we haven’t heard the last on this story.