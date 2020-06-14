Journalist details latest on Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest contract situation

There’s unlikely to be too much concern at Nottingham Forest about Sabri Lamouchi’s contract, even though he only signed a one-year deal when he was appointed last summer.

The French boss has done a brilliant job with the Reds, uniting the fans and building a team that has sustained a promotion push, with Forest currently in the play-off places in the Championship.

Therefore, he is hugely popular at the City Ground and the support are desperate for Lamouchi to extend his stay.

And, reporter Alan Nixon has given the latest on the situation, revealing that whilst it has dragged on, it’s not something that is uncommon abroad and he indicated it won’t be causing huge concern for the Forest hierarchy.

“It’s a situation that has been allowed to go on a bit too long already. Just see what the games bring. Probably okay a big part in whole picture. It’s not that unusual with foreign owners and foreign coaches. All used to short term arrangements. And late decisions.”

Any long-term decision could obviously depend on what happens to Forest in the coming months as they look to end their long stay outside the Premier League. Lamouchi’s side are in a commanding position to finish in the top six as they hold a five point cushion over seventh place with nine games to play.

1 of 15 Forest signed Pearce from Wealdstone. True or false? True False

The verdict

Lamouchi has done an outstanding job with Forest and it goes without saying that they will want to keep him, no matter what division they are in.

If promotion is secured then there will be no issues at all but another season in the Championship may not be what the manager wants.

Ultimately though, it’s something that will be decided in the coming months and the update suggests there’s nothing for fans to really worry about as it’s common practice abroad and the only focus Lamouchi has will be the last nine games.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.