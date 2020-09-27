Journalist details latest as pressure builds on Nottingham Forest boss

Sabri Lamouchi is under ‘huge pressure’ and unlikely to remain as Nottingham Forest boss after their alarming recent form.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town on Friday night, meaning they remain without a point and without a goal in the Championship this season.

If you look back to the previous campaign, when Forest remarkably missed out on a play-off spot on the final day, then Lamouchi’s side haven’t won in nine league games.

So, it’s a real concern and given Forest’s willingness to change managers in the past, there is a feeling that Lamouchi won’t last much longer.

And, Greek reporter Gerasimos Manolidis suggested the current Reds chief may not be in the hot-seat for much longer.

“Rarely Olympiacosfc board (& Nottingham Forest to be more specific) take decisions during the weekend. Sabri Lamouchi is under huge pressure. Impossible from what I heard to stay, but there is no rush for the new manager.”

Forest are back in action on Saturday when they take on Bristol City, with an international break following that fixture.

The verdict

It seems pretty obvious that Lamouchi could lose his job because the performances and results have not been good enough for several months now.

Forest have spent big this summer but there’s no signs that things have improved, although we are only weeks into the new campaign.

This update suggests a decision could be made in the coming days but the international break in October may provide Evangelos Marinakis with the ideal time to find a replacement if that’s the way he wants to go.

