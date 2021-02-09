Journalist details key Alex Mowatt admission as Barnsley future remains up in the air

Barnsley skipper, Alex Mowatt, has admitted that he’s open-minded about his future as his contract at Oakwell continues to tick down.

Mowatt had a 12-month extension on his terms at Oakwell triggered last summer and he’s remained with Barnsley throughout the last couple of transfer windows.

However, fresh from speculation in the transfer window just gone, the future of the midfielder is again on topic.

As per Leon Wobschall at the Yorkshire Post, Mowatt is open-minded about what the future holds for him given his contract with Barnsley has months to run on it.

If things remain as they are, Mowatt will be free to leave Barnsley in the summer transfer window and end a four-year association with the Tykes.

In that time he’s made 141 appearances for the club and scored 16 goals, as well as contributing 19 assists.

This season, he’s Valerian Ismael’s captain and has helped Barnsley to mid-table after their near-miss in terms of relegation last season under Gerhard Struber.

However, despite contract talks, a deal to keep Mowatt as Barnsley long-term has failed to be agreed.

The Verdict

This is a very vague Mowatt update and it’s sure to spark a bit of worry amongst the Barnsley fans.

He’s not committing anywhere right now and, in truth, that is a bit of a worry for the Tykes.

If he was staying, I think Mowatt would just come out and say that. This feels like he’s not totally convinced he’s going to be a Barnsley player at the start of next season.

