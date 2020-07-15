Journalist delivers verdict on Tony Mowbray’s future with Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray remains well supported, with Alan Nixon scoffing at suggestions his role at Ewood Park is under threat.

The dream of Blackburn crashing into the play-offs this season was ended last night as Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 at Millwall, leaving them seven points adrift of the top-six with only two games left to play.

The 2019/20 season was Rovers’ second back in the Championship under Mowbray and although they’ve fallen short in terms of crashing into the top-six, they have been competitive.

However, naturally, questions have been asked of Mowbray’s suitability for the role, with Rovers struggling to get over the line in their pursuit of the ‘next step’.

In response to one question on Twitter, Nixon delivered an update that appears to suggest Mowbray’s future with Blackburn isn’t under threat, stating 56-year-old is backed and supported at Ewood Park.

Mowbray is well supported and has backing. https://t.co/a652TQw6mZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 15, 2020

Since the Championship season restarted, Blackburn’s form has been particularly patchy.

Mowbray has overseen wins against Bristol City and Cardiff City, but defeats have come against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, two of the Championship’s struggling sides.

Additionally, Leeds United have beaten them and West Brom have taken a point off them. The final nail in the coffin in terms of the play-offs came from Millwall last night.

The Verdict

Mowbray has done well with Blackburn and questioning his job right now isn’t the way to go.

You’ve got to remember he’s contended with a huge injury list this season, which includes Bradley Dack, who is his best player.

With a fully fit squad and a few key additions, Blackburn could well compete in the Championship next season and a bit of stability may only increase that chance.

