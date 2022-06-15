Journalist delivers verdict on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of 24-year old

Pete O’Rourke believes that a deal between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur for Joe Rodon could be best for all parties.

The defender has been linked with a move to the Reds this summer following a disappointing couple of seasons in North London.

Rodon arrived at Spurs in the 2020 summer window, but has only made 15 top flight appearances since joining the club.

That includes making zero Premier League starts this latest campaign, with three appearances coming from the bench.

The 24-year old has fallen well down the pecking order under Antonio Conte, which could indicate that his future lies elsewhere.

Forest boss Steve Cooper was in charge at Swansea City when Rodon departed for Tottenham.

The pair linked up well, which the pundit believes could be a deciding factor in where the Welsh man ends up competing this season.

“Steve Cooper knows all about him from his time at Swansea as well,” O’Rourke told Football League World.

“So there’s links there and if Forest were to get him, I’m sure they would get a young hungry Joe Rodon who will be determined to be playing regularly next season ahead of the winter’s World Cup in Qatar with Wales.

“So yeah, it could be a go with this one. Could be a move to suit all parties.”

Forest are preparing for life back in the top division of English football following their promotion campaign with Cooper.

The club finished 4th in the Championship and earned a place in the Premier League with victories over Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town in the play-offs.

The Verdict

Rodon will be looking to be match-fit ahead of Wales’ World Cup campaign in November.

His three appearances all coming from the bench perfectly outlines how disappointing a year it has been for the 24-year old.

But Forest could represent a chance for the defender to kick start his career.

His stint at Swansea was impressive and if he could recapture that form elsewhere then he will be back in business.