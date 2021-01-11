Journalist delivers verdict as ongoing Nottingham Forest transfer saga ticks along

Nottingham Forest remain interested in Kamil Grosicki, but Sarah Clapson has questioned how long Chris Hughton’s side can afford to hang onto a transfer that should have been straightforward.

Grosicki came agonisingly close to joining Forest back in the previous transfer window. However, he’s remained with West Brom and is still at the Hawthorns, albeit on the fringe of things.

Hughton remains keen on a deal to sign him, according to Nottingham Live.

Clapson wrote in a Q&A: “Whatever happens, sure all parties will be keen to avoid a repeat of what happened in the summer on that front!

“Not aware of anything being close with Grosicki, but he is someone who has remained on Hughton’s radar. And after what happened before, sure Forest would be keen to get something sorted quickly.”

Whilst acknowledging that Grosicki has remained on the radar of Forest, Clapson feels that had things looked on course to materialise quickly after the summer’s failed move, they should have been straightforward.

She continued: “Just wonder at what point Forest decide to look elsewhere. Because he was so close to signing in the summer, you’d have thought it would be possible to get something sorted pretty quickly this month.”

Grosicki scored one goal and registered three assists at West Brom last season in the Championship, eventually helping the club into the Premier League.

However, his record prior to that switch to the Hawthorns was exceptional. Grosicki was a key part of the Hull City side, scoring 24 goals and registering 22 assists between 2017 and 2020.

Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Nottingham Forest sign Zach Clough for more or less than £1million? More Less

The Verdict

Clapson’s second point on Grosicki is interesting.

This was so close in the last window, so why the hold up right now if Forest still want him?

Of course, Grosicki has a new manager to impress in Sam Allardyce, but he’s also just signed Roberts Snodgrass, so that pushes Grosicki further down the pecking order really.

If it was going to happen, you feel it might have already.

Thoughts? Let us know!