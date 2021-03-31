Journalist delivers update on Sheffield United’s pursuit of League One duo amid Rangers interest

Sheffield United aren’t in the hunt for Peterborough United forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed that a Blades scout was in attendance on Saturday as the League One high-flyers wiped the floor with Accrington Stanley 7-0 at London Road.

Clarke-Harris netted a hat-trick in the game to take his goalscoring tally to 27 goals in 40 outings in all competitions, which will have impressed onlookers.

They included Rangers – another club who Fry confirmed had a scout in attendance – who were linked by Football Insider with transfer interest in the striker.

Dembele is also having a flying season for Posh, scoring seven times and assisting a further 12 goals and has proven his versatility by playing as a striker, a winger and an attacking midfielder.

The Blades and lots of other top flight and Championship clubs were linked to Dembele’s signature in January, with the 24-year-old even handing in a transfer request due to the interest.

A move never materialised though and Dembele has got his head down since, but with Sheffield United seemingly coming back down to the Championship, there’s a chance interest could be re-ignited.

Nixon has seemingly poured cold water on that though as he doesn’t believe that the Blades will be going in for either player.

The Verdict

There probably won’t be wholesale changes to the United squad this summer – they have a team ready-made to try and win promotion back to the Premier League – but clearly certain positions need strengthening.

And with a lack of wingers at the club thanks to Chris Wilder’s rigid 3-5-2 system, a few of those would be first on the agenda of the club if the new head coach/manager plans on playing a formation utilising them.

It would make Dembele a good fit for the Blades but is Clarke-Harris needed? The club still have Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster as big-money purchases on the books – both of whom scored lots of goals for Swansea in the second tier, so it wouldn’t make sense to spend over £5 million on another striker.