Journalist delivers update on Sheffield United’s pursuit of League One duo amid Rangers interest
Sheffield United aren’t in the hunt for Peterborough United forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.
Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed that a Blades scout was in attendance on Saturday as the League One high-flyers wiped the floor with Accrington Stanley 7-0 at London Road.
Clarke-Harris netted a hat-trick in the game to take his goalscoring tally to 27 goals in 40 outings in all competitions, which will have impressed onlookers.
They included Rangers – another club who Fry confirmed had a scout in attendance – who were linked by Football Insider with transfer interest in the striker.
Dembele is also having a flying season for Posh, scoring seven times and assisting a further 12 goals and has proven his versatility by playing as a striker, a winger and an attacking midfielder.
The Blades and lots of other top flight and Championship clubs were linked to Dembele’s signature in January, with the 24-year-old even handing in a transfer request due to the interest.
A move never materialised though and Dembele has got his head down since, but with Sheffield United seemingly coming back down to the Championship, there’s a chance interest could be re-ignited.
Nixon has seemingly poured cold water on that though as he doesn’t believe that the Blades will be going in for either player.
Don’t believe either https://t.co/HJZNzqrzkf
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 31, 2021
The Verdict
There probably won’t be wholesale changes to the United squad this summer – they have a team ready-made to try and win promotion back to the Premier League – but clearly certain positions need strengthening.
And with a lack of wingers at the club thanks to Chris Wilder’s rigid 3-5-2 system, a few of those would be first on the agenda of the club if the new head coach/manager plans on playing a formation utilising them.
It would make Dembele a good fit for the Blades but is Clarke-Harris needed? The club still have Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster as big-money purchases on the books – both of whom scored lots of goals for Swansea in the second tier, so it wouldn’t make sense to spend over £5 million on another striker.