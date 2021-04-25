Journalist delivers update on Joe Worrall’s Nottingham Forest future amid Norwich interest

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is attracting interest from the Premier League once again after a solid season for the club.

After being linked with Burnley in the last few transfer windows, it looks like another top flight outfit may make a move for the 24-year-old and that is recently promoted Norwich City.

Daniel Farke has guided the Canaries back to the promised land at the first time of asking and he’s reportedly looking to bolster several positions, including his centre-back options.

And according to The Sun (25/04, p59), Worrall is one of his top targets as Farke looks to find some competition, or perhaps a partner for Grant Hanley.

In what has been a bit of a disappointing season for the club considering they were talked of as potential promotion candidates at the start of the season, Forest may look to cash in on Worrall now in order to invest in multiple areas of the squad.

And according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the centre-half will likely depart the City Ground this summer to whichever club offers the most money for his services.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Does the City Ground have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the City Ground have a higher or lower capacity than St Andrew's? Higher Lower

The Mirror reported months ago that Forest were demanding at least £10 million for Worrall’s services and it remains to be seen whether or not it will take that kind of fee this summer to try and prize him away from the club.

The Verdict

Whilst it would be a bitter blow for Forest to lose an academy graduate – and a talented one at that – Worrall perhaps now deserves a chance in the Premier League.

He’s been a model of consistency for the club even if results haven’t really shown it, and there’s a reason why several top flight clubs seem to be chasing him.

Chris Hughton could beef up a few other areas of his squad if he were to get an eight-figure fee for Worrall this summer, and judging by Forest’s performances this season they definitely need strengthening all over the park.