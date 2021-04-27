Journalist delivers transfer update on Famara Diedhiou following rumoured Middlesbrough talks

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is attracting transfer interest from multiple Championship clubs according to the Bristol Post after it was reported that Middlesbrough were in discussions to sign the Senegalese striker.

Football Insider claim that the 28-year-old is in ‘advanced talks’ with the Teessiders ahead of a move in the summer, months after he was rumoured to be heading to Neil Warnock’s side in a swap deal with Britt Assombalonga.

That failed to happen and Diedhiou had remained at the Robins for the rest of the current campaign, but since the January transfer window closed he’s scored just twice – both against Boro.

If the reports are to be believed though they have renewed their interest in the soon-to-be out of contract striker, but they won’t be on their own in the race to sign him.

The Bristol Post believe that no decision on Diedhiou’s future will be made until the season has finished, and more of City’s Championship rivals are believed to be interested in taking the eight-goal striker from next season.

It would be a blow to both City and Middlesbrough if Diedhiou wasn’t to either stay at Ashton Gate or arrive at the Riverside as they both seem keen to land him, but the striker could be set for an interesting few months as he fields offers.

The Verdict

Bristol City fans probably won’t be that bothered to see Diedhiou go, even though he cost the club a pretty penny four years ago, as his performances haven’t really been up to much this season.

It could be just time for a fresh start for both parties and City could go for a younger option up top going forward.

As for Boro’s apparent talks with Diedhiou, they’ll be worried if other clubs in the Championship are interested in him as well but with the lack of strikers contracted at Boro for next season, he would no doubt walk into their starting line-up so it’s definitely something for him to think about.